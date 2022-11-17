Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 838.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,336 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CSX by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

CSX traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 490,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,695,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

