Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 350,227 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.22% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 758.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.9 %

JWN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. 411,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,233. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

