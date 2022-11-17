Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 44,887 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1,754.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.89 on Thursday, hitting $214.21. 39,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,823. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

