Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 35,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

