Tredje AP fonden Buys 4,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Edison International stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.