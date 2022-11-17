Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.46. Travelzoo shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 36,510 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travelzoo to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.43.
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
