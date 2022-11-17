Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

COOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 417,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Traeger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Traeger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.