Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,823. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.