Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY22 guidance at $4.07-4.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.07-$4.17 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,505. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 233.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 59,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $4,590,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

