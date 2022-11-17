Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.91. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 21,879 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.