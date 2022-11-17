Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00010379 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.59 billion and approximately $9.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00238139 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.68278242 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,306,157.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.