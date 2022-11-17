Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 3.3%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 39,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average daily volume of 3,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Tofutti Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

