Timothy Rolph Sells 3,138 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $141,335.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Timothy Rolph sold 10,653 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $480,343.77.

On Thursday, October 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 22,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $884,025.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 536,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.