Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 12.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) fell 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 133,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 115,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.
Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
