Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 12.2%

Nov 17th, 2022

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBRGet Rating) fell 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 133,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 115,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

