Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 12.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) fell 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 133,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 115,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

