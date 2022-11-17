Thomas A. Didonato Sells 1,384 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.88. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lear by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lear by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

