Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 2,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 957,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after buying an additional 2,833,254 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 916,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

