Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 378.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of THTX opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.06. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

