Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 6,900 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $14,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,293 shares in the company, valued at $759,579.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OppFi Stock Up 2.2 %
OPFI opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.