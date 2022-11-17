Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 6,900 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $14,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,293 shares in the company, valued at $759,579.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 2.2 %

OPFI opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get OppFi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OppFi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.