The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1,940.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 3.5% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 80,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

TTD stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,395. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,571.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

