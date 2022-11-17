The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $65,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.86. 364,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,752. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

