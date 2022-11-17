The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Southern worth $122,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

