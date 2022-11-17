The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

