The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.10 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 796 ($9.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,845.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 719.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 694.19.

SGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.40) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 711 ($8.35).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

