The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 725

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 725 ($8.52) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.63) to GBX 683 ($8.03) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.75.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 13,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,780. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.