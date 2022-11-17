The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 662 ($7.78) to GBX 649 ($7.63) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $736.50.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.