The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.25 ($0.54). 2,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.55).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.32 million and a P/E ratio of 770.83.
The Mission Group Company Profile
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.
