The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.25 ($0.54). 2,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Mission Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.32 million and a P/E ratio of 770.83.

The Mission Group Cuts Dividend

The Mission Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

