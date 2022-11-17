The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 250 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $139.84 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

