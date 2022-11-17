The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

