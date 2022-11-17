The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of Home Depot worth $1,276,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.44.

NYSE HD traded down $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $311.16. 123,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The company has a market cap of $318.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day moving average of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

