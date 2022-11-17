The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 837.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.