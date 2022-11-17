The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Target Price to $31.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $24.99 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,842,000 after acquiring an additional 771,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

