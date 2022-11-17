The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $252.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $210.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.67. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile



Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

