The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $50.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 4,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

