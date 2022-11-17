The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $24.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
