The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $24.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

