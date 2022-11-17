The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

