The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,844. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 248.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

