The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,844. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.