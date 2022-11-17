The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

