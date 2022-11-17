The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 92.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 129.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 3,183,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

