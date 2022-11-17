The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
ACOPF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About a2 Milk
The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a2 Milk (ACOPF)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.