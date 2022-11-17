Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $205.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

