Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0002

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $146.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010016 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024995 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008449 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,797,215,559 coins and its circulating supply is 6,001,446,369,923 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
