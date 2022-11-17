Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,646 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

