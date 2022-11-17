Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 2.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 110,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,501,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

