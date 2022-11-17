Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 2,074,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,633. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.