TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,752 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,587 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 56,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

