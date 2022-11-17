Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.62. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

Shares of HD stock opened at $312.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

