Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 174,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,508 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.82) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Telefónica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,002.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Telefónica by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 771,179 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

