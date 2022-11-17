Teleflex (TFX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX):

10/28/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $305.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $266.00 to $231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $342.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $370.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $229.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $245.00.

10/26/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $241.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

