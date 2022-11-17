Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

