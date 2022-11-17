TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.32% of TEGNA worth $61,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 135,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,745. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.74. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.